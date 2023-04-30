Cold, windy and rainy for Sunday and Monday

Download 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will see cloudy skies, wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures 20 degrees below average as the same low pressure system from yesterday brings us more precipitation.
Most of today will just see rain, and any snowflakes that fall will melt very quickly. At most, our northern areas could see a quick dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, but once the rain/snow mix transitions to rain, everything would melt. Monday will be almost a carbon copy of today with a mix in the morning turning to all rain by midday. Winds will gust up to 40 mph by tomorrow afternoon. Rain will move east by Monday evening.
The sun will return Tuesday as we begin to warm up. The low 50s are expected on Tuesday before we jump back into the low 60s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday have small rain chances associated with them, but that ends by the weekend. Temperatures should warm into the 60s for the first weekend of May.