Colder today with a light rain to snow mix

MADISON (WKOW) - Our damp, cool weather pattern continues with some getting light snow today.
Roads should overall just be wet, but a few pockets of central and southern Wisconsin could get a dusting of snow by the weekend.
Temperatures will only get to the upper 30s with a light rain to snow mix through early afternoon, then we'll slowly dry into the overnight hours ahead of another weather system impacting us Friday.
Spotty, light rain will redevelop through the morning and it'll be breezier, too with winds gusting up to 30 mph later in the day. Highs get to the mid 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s. As the system exits and we cool off at night, we could see a few, spotty light snow showers or flurries before we dry off this weekend.
Sunshine returns through Saturday with temps staying cool in the upper 30s with a breeze continuing. Mid to upper 30s on Sunday with full sunshine.