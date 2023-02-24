Colder today with light snow ahead of a weekend warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The coldest conditions of the week have arrived, but they will be brief.
Temperatures only get to the upper teens to low 20s with light snow developing ahead of a warm front around 6-9 pm this evening and exiting after midnight with an inch or less possible.
We'll warm up and thaw out this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 30s Saturday and low 40s Sunday ahead of another storm system Sudnay night into Monday that'll likely bring rain for most, but a mix to snow is possible farther north, so stay with your Storm Track team as we track the latest.