Coldest air of the season arrives Saturday night

A blast of Canadian air is set to arrive over the Midwest for the weekend with the coldest of the cold air setting up Saturday night. On the backside of this high, southern Wisconsin looks to remain dry in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. We'll also warm up a bit as well.
This cold air has been sitting up in northern parts of Canada for a little bit of time which is why it's not only a cold air mass but it's also a dry one too. The air has begun to move in starting Friday but the coldest air is going to arrive Saturday night. Depending on if the cloud cover thins Saturday night, our overnight lows Saturday will be in the single digits with wind chill values set to be just below zero.
Snow chances will remaining mostly in the morning hours on Saturday with snow showers tapering off to flurries as the day goes on.
We'll stay in the 20s through the weekend then we're back into the 30s by Monday then 40s starting on Tuesday where we'll stay through Wednesday.
For Thanksgiving, as of now, it looks like there'll be mixed showers but they won't be widespread.