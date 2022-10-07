Coldest air of the season arrives tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's that time of year when strong high pressure system move in from Canada bringing us blasts of cold air. We call it northwesterly flow - systems ride over the Rockies and are followed by high pressure systems that bring down cold air. That's what is going to happen as we kick off the weekend.
A high pressure system is moving in throughout Friday; winds are going to be breezy and out of the north bringing down cooler air for Friday and Saturday. Highs are only going to stay in the low to mid 50s for highs both days while overnight lows will be their coldest Friday night.
Friday night might be the first night of the season that many across Wisconsin see their first freeze.
Temperatures gradually climb into the 60s by Sunday and stay there for Monday. Eventually the 70s return but so does the threat for rain. We'll see the chance for scattered rain showers Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.
And like what happened going into Friday... a strong cold front will pass next Wednesday night cooling back down into the 50s for the start of the upcoming weekend.