Coldest of the season this weekend with more light snow

MADISON (WKOW) - Another clipper system this will bring snow chances this weekend and even colder weather.
Flurry chances continue this morning with slippery to snow-covered roads expected out the door, so take it easy. Temps stay in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens as a breeze continues out of the west gusting to 30 mph.
Lows in the teens tonight with single digit wind chills. More light snow on the way tomorrow with less than 3/4 in. expected. Temps only get to the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. We'll dry off Sunday but get even colder. Single digit temps in the morning with sub-zero wind chills. Sunnier conditions by the afternoon in the low 30s, but with an even windier set up, chills stay in the teens.
Mild weather returns Thanksgiving week in the upper 30s with lots of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies linger into Tuesday with temps climbing to the low 40s. Upper 30s Wednesday with a mix possible Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.