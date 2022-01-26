 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Coldest temps of the season followed by a warm up in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A wind chill advisory lasts until noon for feels-like temps as low as -20 to -30.

Actual temps in the minus teens mark the coldest we've been since February 2021. Highs struggle to reach the double digits under mostly sunny skies, but with breeze increasing this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph from the southwest, wind chills will only get as warm as -5.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of a weather system that will bring flurry chances Thursday afternoon and evening with milder temperatures in the upper 20s, however it'll stay breezy with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

The flurries move in along another cold front which drop temps to end the week and start the weekend with overnight lows below zero again. However, temperatures jump to end the weekend and the month back to the upper 20s to mid 30s!