Colgate man arrested for assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin man was arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according the U.S. Department of Justice.
Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Both are felony offenses.
Cattani is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
Cattani was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
According to court documents, footage from Jan. 6, 2021, depicts an individual -- identified as Cattani -- among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol that day.
Open-source video shows Cattani grabbing the face shield of a U.S. Capitol Police (UCSP) office and pulling the face shield up and down as the officer’s head twists and turns. The video then shows Cattani pushing his way into the Capitol building.
In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.