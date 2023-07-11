Coloma forest fire grows to 830 acres, 99% contained

COLOMA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The wildfire in Coloma that's scorched roughly 830 acres is now 99% contained, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A day after the fire, a DNR official said during a press conference the fire was caused by a large burning pile that hadn't gone out completely.

The official said the fire was preventable, and the person responsible has been identified. Any action against them will be determined at a later time.

The current 830-acre estimate is based on infrared satellite technology and location points taken on the ground. The acreage will be updated as more information is available.

The fire is actively burning within the containment line.

The DNR reports three "primary" structures were lost to the fire, plus an additional 17 secondary structures.

100 homes were evacuated, according to an official. 60 homes are still evacuated as they exist within the fire's footprint.

The DNR states the fire, referred to as the "Pallet Fire," travelled northeast and burned in pine and hardwood forests along Cumberland Avenue and north of HWY 21. The fire was erratic because of the drought conditions and gusts of wind, with the fire spreading into the trees' crowns.

DNR and local fire crews continue to fight the fire. The DNR states eight firefighters have been treated for injuries and released.

An official said there is no damage estimate at this time, but the cost will be "significant" because of the amount of equipment involved in firefighting efforts.

The DNR asks the public to use extreme caution using equipment and avoid burning Tuesday as fire danger remains high across much of the state.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter, or check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.