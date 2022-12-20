 Skip to main content
Columbia Co. first responders conducting drill in Portage Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Columbia County officials are reminding residents that they will be conducting a countywide drill in Portage Tuesday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the exercise will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place in the downtown area and the areas along DeWitt Street and MacFarlane Road.

The exercise is so units can practice general emergency and hazmat emergency responses. 

There will also be simulated emergency traffic on the radio, and all participants will conclude radio traffic with "this is a drill."

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the drill should be done by 9:30 p.m.

