Columbia Co. home considered a total loss after fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Fall River Fire Department considers a home in the town of Fountain Prairie a total loss after a fire on Sunday.
Chief Chad Jones said firefighters were sent to a home on Columbus-Fall River Road around 4:15 p.m. On scene, they were met with smoke and flames, which they fought from outside and inside of the home.
Jones said the house sustained smoke and fire damage, and officials believe it's a total loss. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Over 20 agencies responded to the fire.
Everyone who lives in the home made it out safely and no firefighters were hurt while putting the blaze out.