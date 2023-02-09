Columbia Co. law enforcement warn of bitcoin scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants the community to be aware of an ongoing scam where a caller claims to be with the U.S. Customs or Marshals Office.
Detective Sergeant Leda Wagner says the caller will tell you there's an active warrant for your arrest because of a package recovered at the U.S/Mexico border that contains money and narcotics.
The caller then says in order to avoid arrest, you need to wire money via Bitcoin.
Wagner says law enforcement will not call you to collect money to avoid an arrest warrant, especially not through cryptocurrency.
If you do get a call like this, Wagner says you should hang up and block the number. He reiterates you should never give personal information to anyone over the phone.
Any suspicious phone calls can be reported to your local law enforcement agency.