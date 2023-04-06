Columbia Co. makes sandbags available because of flood risk

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — Columbia County authorities are making sandbags available because of current flooding risk.
Columbia County Emergency Management and Columbia County Highway Department say the flood risk is a result of rapid snowmelt, rain and the rising of the Wisconsin River.
The sandbags are available at the Highway Department Shop on 338 Old Highway 16 West in Wyocena.
Before coming to pick up the sand, authorities say you should call the shop at 608-429-2136. The Shop has office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.