Columbia Co. officials amend slow no-wake order on Wisconsin River

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — A slow no-wake order in Columbia County has been amended.
Originally, the order issued by Columbia County Emergency Management was in effect for the Wisconsin River from the Highway 33 Bridge downstream to the start of Lake Wisconsin.
Now, the slow no-wake order impacts an area 500 feet upstream and downstream of the Wisconsin Southern Rail Bridge, because of bridge construction.
There will also be a partial waterway closure in the area of construction.
Anyone who fails to follow the order could be cited. The order will be in effect until construction is complete.