Columbia Co. recycling plant fire 90% contained, firefighting operation continues Thursday

Town of Pacific, Wis. (WKOW) — A fire at a Columbia County recycling plant is almost completely contained.

The Portage Fire Department said on Facebook that by 4 a.m., crews brought the fire to 90% contained. At that time, all but one crew went home. The crew that remained was monitoring hot spots until fire operation could continue on Thursday.

Crews responded to the recycling plant around 2 p.m. Wednesday, finding four steel buildings filled with garbage and recycling materials engulfed.

The Portage Fire Department now reports there is "heavy" damage to all of the structures and machinery. Two of the structures are considered to be total losses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Over 30 agencies responded to the fire. The Red Cross is also on scene supporting first responders.