Columbia Co. recycling plant fire fully out, 'many' buildings a loss

TOWN OF PACIFIC, Wis. (WKOW) — The fire at a Columbia County recycling plant is now out, according to the Portage Fire Department.

On Facebook, the department reports the fire at Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center was extinguished after 26 hours. Over 1.6 million gallons of water were used to put out the fire.

Firefighters were called to the plant around 2 p.m. Wednesday, arriving to find several storage buildings are fully engulfed. By 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire was 90% contained.

Many of the buildings and equipment are considered a total loss.

According to the department, two firefighters got minor injuries while on scene. About 160 firefighters from over 40 agencies responded.

The department thanked the many organizations and businesses that helped during the fire fight.