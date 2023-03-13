 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia Co. sergeant finds half pound of cocaine during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

DEKORRA (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says an Indiana man was arrested in Columbia County Saturday on four drug charges.

Detective Captain David Clark said a sergeant pulled a vehicle over for speeding on I-90/94/39 in Dekorra around 12:30 a.m.

While speaking with the driver, the sergeant noticed the man was nervous and appeared to have recently used drugs.

A K-9 was brought in and alerted on the car. After a search, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over a half pound of cocaine in the vehicle.

Clark identifies the driver as Andrew Barrett, 36, of New Carlisle, Indiana, and said Barrett was arrested for the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession of THC
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance