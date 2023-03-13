Columbia Co. sergeant finds half pound of cocaine during traffic stop

DEKORRA (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says an Indiana man was arrested in Columbia County Saturday on four drug charges.
Detective Captain David Clark said a sergeant pulled a vehicle over for speeding on I-90/94/39 in Dekorra around 12:30 a.m.
While speaking with the driver, the sergeant noticed the man was nervous and appeared to have recently used drugs.
A K-9 was brought in and alerted on the car. After a search, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over a half pound of cocaine in the vehicle.
Clark identifies the driver as Andrew Barrett, 36, of New Carlisle, Indiana, and said Barrett was arrested for the following:
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance