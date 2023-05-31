 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST,
AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from
10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office makes 22 OWI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested 22 people for operating while intoxicated over Memorial Day weekend.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said traffic enforcement is a "high priority" during busy holiday weekends, so everyone can make it to their destination safely. He said people who drive while intoxicated are "one of the biggest dangers on the roadways."

The 22 arrests include a seventh offense, a third offense and 20 first offense OWIs.

Brandner said the seventh offense OWI arrest began as a citizen complaint. A caller said someone was driving a golf cart down a road and threw a beer bottle into the ditch. Additionally, the driver struggled to keep the golf cart on the road and urinated on the side of the road.

A deputy arrested Michael Meyer, 39, of Madison, for his seventh OWI. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Brandner reminded the public to find a safe ride home when drinking. He said there are several resources to find a sober ride, including taxis, ride share apps and bar buddy programs.