Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office makes 22 OWI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested 22 people for operating while intoxicated over Memorial Day weekend.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said traffic enforcement is a "high priority" during busy holiday weekends, so everyone can make it to their destination safely. He said people who drive while intoxicated are "one of the biggest dangers on the roadways."
The 22 arrests include a seventh offense, a third offense and 20 first offense OWIs.
Brandner said the seventh offense OWI arrest began as a citizen complaint. A caller said someone was driving a golf cart down a road and threw a beer bottle into the ditch. Additionally, the driver struggled to keep the golf cart on the road and urinated on the side of the road.
A deputy arrested Michael Meyer, 39, of Madison, for his seventh OWI. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.
Brandner reminded the public to find a safe ride home when drinking. He said there are several resources to find a sober ride, including taxis, ride share apps and bar buddy programs.