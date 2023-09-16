Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office uses K-9 to find suspect hiding under tarp after fight

TOWN OF WYOCENA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sherriff's Office arrested one man after deputies responded to a fight between three intoxicated men in the Town of Wyocena on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said, when the first deputy got to the home where the fight was happening Tuesday evening, they separated the men and left one outside while interviewing the other two inside the home.
The man who was outside, 64-year-old Thomas Braaksma, ran away.
Deputies used K-9 Rico to search for Braaksma. Rico alerted the deputies to a cluttered garage and pulled his handler to a shed. Rico tracked the suspect into a barn and barked at a snowmobile covered in a tarp. A deputy found Braaksma curled under the tarp.
The sheriff's office said the deputy asked Braaksma to show his hands, but he did not. That's when the deputy used pepper spray and took Braaksma into custody.
He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and is facing charges of disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor bail jumping.