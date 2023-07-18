Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office warns of Facebook 'trusted contacts' scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a Facebook scam.
Lt. Jordan Haueter said the scammers are using Facebook's outdated "trusted contacts" feature to get access to the victim's account.
Facebook no longer uses this feature, but scammers are using it to pose as someone on the victim's friends list and send messages on messenger.
The scammer will act as if "trusted contacts" was still viable and request the victim's current login information and phone number. The scammer will say Facebook is sending the victim a code to unlock the account, but the code actually gives the scammer access to the victim's account.
The scammer will then change the login credentials and attempt to steal money from accounts linked to Facebook, such as Cash App, Apple Pay and PayPal.
Haueter reminds the public to never give codes to anyone, including friends and family. If you're ever unsure of who you're speaking to, call the person on the phone to confirm it is them.