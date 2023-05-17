Columbia Co. Shooting Range reopens after renovations

POYNETTE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Shooting Range is open again after safety improvements, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The range is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed every Wednesday for maintenance and law enforcement training.
The range allows rifle and shotgun patterning, but visitors must supply their own paper targets.
The DNR encourages people to visit the range webpage for more information and to read the range rules before visiting.