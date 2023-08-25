Columbia County auto dealership has license revoked

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Arlington auto dealership that rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents has had its license revoked, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reports Robinson Motors LLC, 101 Skyline Dr. #1, failed to properly follow administrative requirements.
The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Robinson Motors violated state law when it sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.
The license was revoked June 29.
The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on July 27.
Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. Robinson Motors did not appeal, and the decision is final.