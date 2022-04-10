Columbia County crashes lead to 2 OWI arrests

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Sunday for drunk driving after two separate single-car crashes.
The first happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Washington St. and Monroe St. in the Village of Wyocena.
The sheriff's office said the driver lost control of her truck, left the road and went into the parking lot of Grande Cheese. The truck then rolled over multiple times and landed on its roof.
Deputies said the driver was showing signs of impairment. The driver and a passenger who was in the truck got hurt in the crash. EMS transported them.
Deputies arrested the 35-year-old driver for first-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury. She was also issued several traffic citations.
The second crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 51 and County Highway B in the Town of Dekorra.
The sheriff's office said witnesses reported a car was traveling north on Highway 51 when it almost hit a turning motorcycle. The car then left the road, hit a highway sign then hit a guardrail. The car also nearly hit two other vehicles.
Deputies say the driver tried to run away when a deputy got to the scene. The sheriff's office said the driver showed "signs of significant impairment."
Deputies arrested the 25-year-old driver for second-offense operating while intoxicated. He was also issued several citations.