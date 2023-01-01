Columbia County deputies arrest two after disturbance, investigation finds drugs

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Columbia County deputies arrested two people after a disturbance involving a fireman Friday. Investigators also found drugs at the residence.
Lieutenant David Clark said in a Facebook post several deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man with a firearm who had pointed it at others in the residence and fired a round into the ceiling around 7 p.m.
Clark reported the caller was not at the residence but provided the address in the Village of Cambria.
Deputies made contact with the two adults inside the residence. Both came out showing signs of intoxication and were detained.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified Dale Deisinger, age 38, and Caralee Dates, age 41, both of Cambria, as the people involved.
Lt. Clark said a search warrant was obtained and the investigation found two firearms and controlled substances.
According to Clark, Deisinger and Dates were both taken into custody and taken to the Columbia County Jail.
They are being held on the following charges: