Columbia County deputy and K-9 make drug bust

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Columbia County K-9 deputy makes a drug bust Thursday afternoon.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol saw a vehicle pulled off onto the shoulder of Highway 151 near Highway 73 in the Town of Columbus.
The vehicle's hazard lights were on and appeared to be disabled.
The driver told the deputy that the car had run out of gas. The sheriff's office said the deputy also learned there had recently been drug items in the vehicle.
K-9 deputy Artus conducted a search, and alerted the deputy to the odor of drugs coming from the vehicle.
Law enforcement recovered nearly 1/2 ounce of cocaine, about four ounces of marijuana, scales, packaging material and cash.
The driver, 22-year-old Saischia Vasconcelos, faces several charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
If you are aware of any drug activity in Columbia County, call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. That number is 1-800-293-TIPS. You can also submit a tip here.