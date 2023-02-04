 Skip to main content
Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction resumes Monday

  • Updated
Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo

Photo Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW)  Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume construction on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange project in Columbia County Monday.

In a release from WisDOT, the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange will be reconfigured into a diamond interchange. The project also includes the addition of roundabouts and reconstruction of WIS 60 between Sunset Drive and Pine Hollow Road.

Drivers can expect bi-directional traffic on the southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

The department said construction is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2024.

