Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction resumes Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume construction on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange project in Columbia County Monday.
In a release from WisDOT, the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange will be reconfigured into a diamond interchange. The project also includes the addition of roundabouts and reconstruction of WIS 60 between Sunset Drive and Pine Hollow Road.
Drivers can expect bi-directional traffic on the southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.
The department said construction is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2024.