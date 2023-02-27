Columbia County makes sandbags available to stave off flooding

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — There are sandbags available for Columbia County residents.
The Columbia County Emergency Management and the Columbia County Highway Department each have sand available to the public. The can be picked up at 338 Old Highway 16 west, Wyocena.
The county's emergency management department is making the sandbags available due to a potential for flooding from the "rapid snow melt and rain."
The department urges residents call the highway shop at 608-429-2136 before coming to pickup sandbags.