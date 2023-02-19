Columbia County officials find drugs and money in vehicle, man arrested

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A Columbia County deputy and K-9 arrested a man after a large amount of drugs and cash were found inside the vehicle he was driving outside Lake Delton Saturday afternoon.
In a post on Columbia County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 1 p.m. on Hwy 16 near Klappstein Road in Lewiston Township for a speed and equipment violation.
According to the sheriff's office, with the assistance of K-9 partner Jax, a free air sniff of the vehicle was performed.
Officials reported K-9 Jax indicated the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle and it was searched.
The deputies said they found 245.7 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of fentanyl, 18.8 grams of cocaine/crack, and more than $5,500 in cash during the search.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported Vincent Phillips, 51, of Rockford, Illinois, was driving the vehicle and was arrested. Phillips was taken to the Columbia County Jail on the charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.