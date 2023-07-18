Columbia County Sheriff's Office K9 retires

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- After hundreds of deployments, a K9 officer with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is now off into retirement.
The Sheriff's Office says K9 Mattis completed his last official shift on Friday, July 14.
Mattis was born in the Czech Republic in November of 2015. He joined the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in April of 2018. Mattis was assigned to Lt. Jordan Haueter.
Mattis had more than 600 deployments, which resulted in many arrests and the seizures of drugs and dangerous weapons.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it still has five active K9 units.