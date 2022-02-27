Columbus Area Historical Society Museum closes, looking for new home

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- After four years of operation, the Columbus Area Historical Society Museum is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
The museum had been leasing the lower portion of a historical bank building at 116 W. James Street in Columbus. However, this lease was not renewed, so new accommodations must be found elsewhere.
In the meantime, the museum's collections need to be packed up and stored, and, as with all moves, packing can be a challenge. If you'd like to help, CAHS members are asking the community for volunteers for help in the monumental task of dismantling and storing the museum's collections.
If you own any items on temporary loan to the museum, you must collect those before March 15, 2022.
Sunday is the last day for the museum in its current location, but the CAHS doesn't want this goodbye to be forever, saying that the search for a new, permanent home for the museum "must begin as soon as possible." The CAHS is looking for a building that is secure, environmentally-controlled, and has HVAC and utilities to be the Museum's new home.
If you have any ideas or suggestions which may give rise to a new CAHS Museum or would like to help, contact the Columbus Area Historical Society on their website.
"The Historical Society thanks all past visitors to the Museum, the generous exhibit sponsors, and those who graciously donated treasures of the past, for their support," the CAHS said on its Facebook page when announcing the Museum's closure. "A heartfelt thank you goes to the CAHS members who worked so hard to create a beautiful Museum. A special thank you to our greatest benefactor, Todd Frey, who made the Museum possible by providing an affordable space where 'The Streets of Columbus – Days Gone By' could be explored by the many visitors from all over the United States."