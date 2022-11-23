Columbus coach named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Year

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Columbus High School's football coach has earned statewide recognition.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association named Andrew Selgrad as the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Year.
The honor comes on Selgrad's second year with the team, where he brought in an undefeated season and the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. His team defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 during a snowy game to bring home the program's third championship ever.
Selgrad called the recognition "humbling."
“To be chosen by your peers, it’s humbling. You don’t go into this business, for me personally anyways, to be recognized individually, so this is kind of a surreal thing," he said. "I’m one man, but it takes an entire staff to make this happen and I’ve got a fantastic staff around me. The support from the community, the parents, the players, this is just as much their award as it is mine. I think it’s really a great reflection of what Columbus football is all about.”
Selgrad grew up in Rosendale, attending St. Mary's Springs Academy. He later went to UW-Oshkosh.
His coaching career began in 1998 at his high school alma mater, and he became head coach at Columbus in 2021.