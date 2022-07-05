Columbus home catches fire, no injuries

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A Columbus home caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Around 10:23 a.m., crews responded to a report of a house on fire with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom at W1551 Duborg Road.
The 1st Columbus Fire unit got on scene and sprayed water from the outside, until other responding units got on scene and were able to go inside.
The cause is undetermined at this time and no injuries were reported.
Fire units cleared the scene around 3:10 p.m.