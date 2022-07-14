Columbus man arrested after attacking, strangling police officer

COLUMBUS (WKOW) — A Columbus man was arrested after assaulting a police officer late Wednesday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Chief Dennis Weiner of the Columbus Police Department said in a press release that an officer was investigating disorderly conduct at a residence around 11:30 p.m. when the suspect "lunged at the officer."
According to the release, the officer then fell to the ground, struck his head, and was strangled by the suspect.
A taser was used, but it was not effective.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 quickly arrived, and the subject "continued to be defiant." He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital.
While he was at the hospital, the suspect because violent and was tased "additional times with limited results," and medical staff were able to sedate him.
Branden J. Kennedy, 39, of Columbus was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with battery to a law enforcement officer, suffocation/strangulation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The officer was treated and released from the hospital.