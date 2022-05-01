Columbus man arrested after drug and firearm search

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A Columbus man, 36, was arrested after a drug and firearm search on Friday, according to the Columbus Police Department.
The Columbus Police Department executed a drug and firearm related search warrant in the 300 block of W. School Street, which resulted from a drug investigation.
The suspect was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 4 counts of felony bail jumping.
A firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia, electronics and cash were seized from the residence.
The suspect has a previous open felony case in Columbia County Circuit Court, and he is currently in the Columbia County Jail.
The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Fall River Police Department K9 unit, Rio Police Department and Columbia County Health and Human Services.