Columbus man enters no contest plea in DeForest hit-and-run

DEFOREST (WKOW) — The man charged in a DeForest hit-and-run crash where a pedestrian was badly hurt has taken a plea.
Eric Schroder, 55, of Columbus pleaded no contest to a single count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm in an October 2021 crash.
Schroder was arrested two days after the crash, when someone came forward and led police to the “striking vehicle” — an 18-wheel semi-tractor and trailer. Police said the semi had damage consistent with the accident.
When Schroder was initially charged, prosecutors said the woman injured in the crash suffered a spinal fracture, brain bleeding, fractured leg, fractured ribs, fractured skull, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney and lacerated spleen.
Scroeder will be sentenced in September.