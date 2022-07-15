Columbus man found guilty of sexually assaulting child while working as Madison church youth minister

MADISON (WKOW) — A jury has found a Columbus man guilty of sexually assaulting a child while he worked as a youth minister at a Madison church.
Glen Uselmann of Columbus was found guilty of five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child at the end of his three day long trial. Jurors deliberated for around four hours before reaching a verdict.
Uselmann was charged in July, 2020, three decades after the abuse reportedly began.
A criminal complaint claims Uselmann worked as a youth pastor at an unnamed Madison church when he began assaulting a 12-year-old girl who attended the church's school. The abuse continued into her teenage years.
The victim, Rebecca Martin Byrd, who spoke to 27 News when Uselmann was charged, married him when she was 18. The couple divorced in 2006.
A sentencing date for Uselmann has not yet been set.