Columbus man killed in skateboarding accident

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A 26-year-old Columbus man was killed in a skateboarding accident on Saturday night.
According to a news release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, the accident happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Fuller Street in the City of Columbus.
Weiner says officers on scene determined the man was riding a motorized skateboard on the road when he lost control and crashed.
Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene. Weiner says he was not wearing a helmet.
No other people or vehicles were involved in the accident.
The man's identity is being withheld while family is being notified.
The accident remains under investigation.