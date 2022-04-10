 Skip to main content
Columbus man killed in skateboarding accident

  • Updated
Ambulance

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A 26-year-old Columbus man was killed in a skateboarding accident on Saturday night.

According to a news release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, the accident happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Fuller Street in the City of Columbus.

Weiner says officers on scene determined the man was riding a motorized skateboard on the road when he lost control and crashed.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene. Weiner says he was not wearing a helmet. 

No other people or vehicles were involved in the accident.

The man's identity is being withheld while family is being notified.

The accident remains under investigation.