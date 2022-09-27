 Skip to main content
Columbus man learns punishment in DeForest hit-and-run

Eric Schroder mug

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A Columbus man convicted in a DeForest hit-and-run crash learned his fate Tuesday. 

A judge withheld sentencing for Eric Schroder, 55, pending he successfully completes five years of probation. As a condition of his probation, starting in November he will spend a year in the Dane County Jail with a work release. He gets 49 days credit for time already served. 

Schroder is also not allowed to have drugs or alcohol and cannot contact the victim or her family. 

Previously, Schroder pleaded no contest to a single count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm in an October 2021 crash. 

When Schroder was initially charged, prosecutors said the woman injured in the crash suffered a spinal fracture, brain bleeding, fractured leg, fractured ribs, fractured skull, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney and lacerated spleen.

Schroder was arrested two days after the crash, when someone led police to the "striking vehicle" — an 18-wheel semi-tractor and trailer.

