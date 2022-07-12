Columbus Police arrest two different motorcyclists after high-speed chases

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Police in Columbus, Wisconsin have arrested two different motorcyclists after both led officers on high-speed chases.
The first pursuit occurred on April 21 when an officer attempted to stop a motorcycle on W. Prairie Street for no license plate. The biker fled at a high rate of speed and police lost him.
On July 9, following up on investigative leads, officers responded to an address in the city to contact the suspect.
Peyton D. Drolshagen, 22, of Columbus was arrested for eluding an officer. Drolshagen originally denied owning a motorcycle, but later admitted to the pursuit and showed police the motorcycle involved.
Drolshagen was charged with eluding an officer, a Class I felony.
The second pursuit happened on July 2, when an officer attempted to stop a motorcycle on Tower Drive for not displaying a license plate.
The motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed and the officer eventually lost sight of him.
A week later on July 9, the same officer spotted the motorcyclist on W James Street, and again he took off.
The officer later located the motorcycle and driver at his residence and arrested him. Nicholas A. Grueneberg, 25, was charged Tuesday with eluding an officer, a class I felony.