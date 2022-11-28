Columbus police looking for driver of Jeep that hit crossing guard

COLUMBUS (WKOW) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for a car and its driver after a crossing guard was hit Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Dennis Weiner said on Facebook the crossing guard was hit in the intersection of West James Street and Dickason Boulevard. He said the crossing guard had and had just gotten two children across the street.
According to officers, the crossing guard, who was in a high visibility vest and had a stop sign, received minor injuries. The chief noted that crossing times were altered on Wednesday because it was an early release day.
Weiner said the vehicle was heading eastbound and did not stop, but the driver "reportedly displayed a facial and physical response that indicated she was aware what had happened, but kept driving."
Investigators canvased the area and got a video clip of the suspected vehicle.
The police department is looking for a newer, white 4-door Jeep and the female driver. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-623-5919 or email police@columbuswi.us. To remain anonymous, contact Columbia County Crimestoppers at 800-293-8477 or online via www.co.columbia.wi.us.