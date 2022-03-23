Columbus woman facing charges after 13-year-old overdoses on suspected heroin

COLUMBUS (WKOW) — A Columbus woman has been arrested after a child overdosed on suspected heroin.
According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, authorities responded to a 911 call in Columbus around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. The caller told police a juvenile at the residence on Sydo Road was not breathing.
An individual gave the juvenile Narcan before authorities arrived, and it was effective. Brandner said she was alert and talking soon after EMS arrived on scene.
Brandner said deputies learned a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl saw an adult use a "controlled substance earlier in the day." Later the girls located and used it themselves, resulting in the 13-year-old overdosing. Brandner said the substance is suspected to be heroin.
The adult has been identified as Alicia Derouin, 37, of Columbus. She was arrested and is being held at the Columbia County Jail on pending charges of neglecting a child, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Columbia County warrant.