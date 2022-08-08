Columbus youth minister convicted of sexually assaulting a child back in custody on $10,000 bond

MADISON (WKOW) — A Columbus, WI, man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child while working as a youth minister for a Madison church will await his sentencing hearing in jail.
Glen Uselmann was out of custody on a signature bond. On Monday, online court records show he is back in custody and was given a $10,000 bond by Judge Josann Reynolds. If bond was posted, Uselmann would have to follow several conditions, including GPS monitoring and not having contact with the victim.
A jury found Uselmann guilty of five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child at the end of his three day long trial. Jurors deliberated for around four hours before reaching a verdict.
A criminal complaint claimed Uselmann worked as a youth pastor at an unnamed Madison church when he began assaulting a 12-year-old girl who attended the church's school. The abuse continued into her teenage years.
The victim, Rebecca Martin Byrd, who spoke to 27 News when Uselmann was charged, married him when she was 18. The couple divorced in 2006.
Uselmann will be sentenced in October.