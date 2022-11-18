'Come From Away' brings heart to the Overture Center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A musical based on a remarkable and true story is playing at the Overture Center for the Arts this week.
'Come From Away' depicts what happened when 38 U.S. bound flights had to be redirected after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Those planes, carrying around 7,000 people, landed at the airport in the small town of Gander in Newfoundland.
What happened in the 5 days that followed was a story of love, acceptance, and often heartbreaking emotion.
Veteran Broadway actor Kevin Carolan stopped by WKOW to talk about the show and his role as the mayor of Gander, Claude Elliott.
The show centers around a desperately sad time in our nation's history, but Elliott says there are lighter moments in the show. He says those moments are needed to make those impactful moments mean so much more for the audience.
"One of the biggest surprises for a lot of people seeing the show that don't know anything about it is how surprised they were that they were laughing as much as they were," he said.
Carolan told 27 News he felt drawn to the show from early on.
"My dad had introduced me to a book called 'When The World Came to Town', which was the initial story of the events that happened in Gander," he said. "I was so intrigued by the concept that when I found out that it was being musicalized, I kind of just honed my attention in on it because I knew it would be something special."
As for his character, Mayor Claude Elliott, Carolan thinks he exemplifies grace under pressure.
"To have a town of 9,000 people take in almost its entire population overnight without knowing exactly where everybody's going to go, and yet maintaining the grace and humor that Claude has makes it a very appealing character to play," said Carolan.
'Come From Away' has four performances left in Madison this weekend.