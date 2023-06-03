'Come see what we have to offer': Grow on Monroe builds up small businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, stores on Monroe Street are launching a new campaign hoping to get people to support local, small businesses.
"Monroe Street has done an amazing job of supporting really unique and diverse businesses for as long as it's been a retail district," Hive of Madison owner, Pam Schwarzbach, said.
Hive is entering its sixth year as a storefront on Monroe. They specialize in outdoor and lifestyle clothes and accessories and Schwarzbach says she's happy to be surrounded by so many different businesses.
"I talk to people in other parts of the county that can't believe that we have an independently-owned pharmacy and that we have multiple service shops still functioning in this little neighborhood," Schwarzbach said. "I think that's a huge part of what this neighborhood has to offer."
Showing off each one of these small businesses is the whole reason behind the new Monroe Street Merchants Association campaign, Grow on Monroe.
"Grow on Monroe is our way of saying, 'Hey, Madison! We've got a great locally owned business district here, come visit us and see what we have to offer,'" Carol "Orange" Schroeder, chair of the association, said.
Schroeder is also co-owner of a Monroe Street shop, Orange Tree Imports, selling accessories and home goods. But Schroeder wants people to know there's a lot more to Monroe Street than boutiques.
"We're right near Camp Randall so we're very centrally located," Schroeder said. "Almost every business on the street is locally owned and unique. So, [it's] so much fun to discover the different shops and all of our restaurants and bakery options."
For Schroeder and Schwarzbach, Grow on Monroe will be a new opportunity to show Madison and its visitors how important small businesses are to the area.
"'It takes a village,' as they say they say to make things thrive," Schwarzbach said. "So, I love that. This is all about promoting the neighborhood. We're also promoting Madison as a whole."
"You can live and work on Monroe Street quite happily for a long time," Schroeder said.
The merchant's association has other campaigns to bring people to the area including First Fridays. On the first Friday of every month, certain stores stay open late to give shoppers more time on Monroe Street.