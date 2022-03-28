Comedy community concerned over Oscars incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The sun has set on one of the most controversial Oscar ceremonies in history and now, the video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has been seen across the globe.
While many were horrified by what happened, Shauna Jungdahl, producer for Madison Indie Comedy, said the slap is particularly concerning for those who perform stand up comedy because of potential copycats.
"We didn't expect Will Smith to do this, we didn't expect any of that to happen--especially at such a public event like the Oscars," Jungdahl said. "Who's to say it wouldn't happen in a small venue here in Madison, Wisconsin?"
Jungdahl has been in the comedy industry for many years. She started as a stand up comedian and eventually transitioned to a producer position. Over time, she said she has seen her fair share of heckling and even threats that required additional security, but she believes Smith crossed the line.
"I think comedy in and of itself does push boundaries," Jungdahl said. "There always is a fine line that triggers somebody, but it is how they react that, you know, kind of defines how comedy works and how far comedy can go."
Following the Oscars incident, she said she will pay even closer attention to crowds to ensure her comedians are safe at upcoming shows.
"One of the biggest things to do is watch over the audience," Jungdahl said. "We can never tell who may or may not do something, so it's almost like be suspicious of everybody."
Jungdahl said she will also be stricter with unruly guests.
"If there is an audience member or a group or anything where, you know, some of them are getting a little talky or somebody is starting to heckle a comedian, you want to pay extra close attention to them because sometimes that heckling can escalate," Jungdahl said. "Give them one strike and then after that, kick them out."
Right now, Jungdahl said these additional safety measures are crucial for comedy because it takes courage to get up on a stage and now, some may be scared to do so.
"Stand up is a whole monster. I mean, you have to get the audience to enjoy your material, you have to get the audience to laugh at your stuff for an extended period of time and if they don't, if they're not into it, you have to just keep going," Jungdahl said.
Jungdahl hopes additional safety measures for comedians gives them peace of mind and keeps their talent thriving for years to come.
"We just want to respect and keep our comics safe, and our shows fun," Jungdahl said.