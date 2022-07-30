Comfortable conditions continue... for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The nice and tolerable conditions are set to continue through your weekend. Enjoy them while they're overhead because on the horizon, the heat and humidity are set to return as we kick off August.
A high pressure system will continue to keep skies relatively clear throughout Saturday, Saturday and Sunday. Throughout the day, winds are going to remain light with winds out of the south. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will climb into low to mid 80s.
Looking ahead to the end of the weekend, we'll see a chance for some light rain moving through the area. Mainly Sunday night, the rain may continue into the morning hours on Monday. Once the rain wraps up, the start of August will be partly sunny.
Looking ahead to the second half of next week, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with dew points in the 70s... meaning our heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.