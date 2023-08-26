Comfortable conditions continue

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our comfortable Saturday will turn into a comfortable Sunday as a high pressure system continues to sit over the Midwest. Though clouds stuck around on Saturday, we're expecting more sunshine to end the weekend along with slightly warmer temperatures.
Clouds will continue to thin Saturday night allowing for our temperatures to drop into the low to mid 50s with light, northerly winds continuing.
By Sunday, we're seeing more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures. Winds are still expected to stay out of the north and remain light throughout the day.
Starting Monday, the 80s return along with our only real chance for rain. While most of Monday will stay dry, the threat for rain moves in Monday night into Tuesday.