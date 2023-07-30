Comfortable end to July

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're just a day away or so from August so what does the final day of July have in store for southern Wisconsin? Quiet and comfortable conditions which look to continue into the start of August. While we'll warm up briefly, it looks like we may be seeing a weather pattern change for August.
A high pressure system continues to sit over the Midwest which will keep our weather conditions quiet for Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures are going to dip into the 50s Sunday night under mostly clear conditions.
Monday is the final day of July and we'll end the month with mostly clear conditions, lightly northerly winds along with low to mid 80s for temperatures. We'll gradually climb into the upper 80s/low 90s by Thursday.
Long term models suggest that the weather pattern will change and bring cooler than normal temperatures for the first half of August.