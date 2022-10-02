Comfortable end to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of the weekend is here but what isn't is our quiet and comfortable weather; a high pressure system continues to bring nice weather to much of the Midwest including Wisconsin. We'll stay dry through the mid week... then a strong cold front comes through and changes that.
We'll spend a few more days in the mid to upper 60s; Sunday, our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s while Monday's temperatures will be slightly warmer due to southerly winds taking over. We'll stay in the 70s through the middle of the week with a chance for rain increasing ahead of the cold front set to arrive Wednesday night.
The cold front is going to be strong and usher in the cooler air that'll sit overhead through the start of the upcoming weekend.
Our forecast high temperatures will go from the low 70s on Wednesday, to the low 60s/upper 50s on Thursday to the low 50s by Friday.