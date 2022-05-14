Comfortable Week Ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a string of 90s, with some days setting new daily high temperatures, and humid... more comfortable air is on the way! A cold front is going to help usher in the drier air as we kick off the second half of May.
A cold front is going to slide southeast overnight Saturday into Sunday and bring the threat for isolated storms, emphasis on the isolated. Not everyone, especially farther south, will see a storm or two. If you do, though, the storms should remain non severe.
With an isolated storm/shower chance on Sunday, we'll end the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Clear skies stick with us through Monday, for the most part. It's that time of year when, in the late afternoon/early evening, an isolated shower/storm may be possible... which is what we'll see on Monday. Breezy conditions can be expected too.